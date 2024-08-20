Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.58

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWDJY

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.