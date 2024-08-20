Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CTA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 62,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,089. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

