Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Invests $123,000 in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crane by 103.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,659,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Crane by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1,363.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,899. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.57 and a 52 week high of $162.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.