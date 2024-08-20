Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 600 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. 372,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,989. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

