Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 2,772,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

