Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.