Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.69

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 2680769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HA

Hawaiian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $917.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. The business had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 452,676 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 18.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 39.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.