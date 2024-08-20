Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 9,772 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. 357,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,418. The company has a market capitalization of $756.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $693,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

