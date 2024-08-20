Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,200 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 14,856,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,002,373. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.