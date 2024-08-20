Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 289 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $6.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,190.56. 138,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,785. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,074.80 and its 200 day moving average is $997.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,201.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.