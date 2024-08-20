Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.10. The stock had a trading volume of 84,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,447. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.16. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.