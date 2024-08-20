Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,760 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

