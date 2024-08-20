Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 151,298 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 34.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 283,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. 40,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,919. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

