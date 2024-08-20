Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Trading Up 1%

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 213.32 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.75). 2,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £169.60 million, a PE ratio of 278.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.36.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

