Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 38,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,921. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
