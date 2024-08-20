GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.29) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.65) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.41) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($25.34) to GBX 1,850 ($24.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.46).

GSK opened at GBX 1,599 ($20.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340.60 ($17.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,637.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

In related news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,353.48). In the last three months, insiders acquired 462 shares of company stock worth $744,868. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

