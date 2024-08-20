Grin (GRIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,781.19

Grin (GRIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $89,781.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,856.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.53 or 0.00561207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00263190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00037799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00070751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

