GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 2,680.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GoPro by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

GPRO remained flat at $1.31 on Tuesday. 441,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,372. GoPro has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

