GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Trading Up 3.9 %

GoodRx stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.