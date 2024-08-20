GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $62,000.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
