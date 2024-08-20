Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $230.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.56.

NYSE GLOB opened at $201.90 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.94.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 119,860 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,750,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

