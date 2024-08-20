Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 27,269 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.71.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $920.80 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
