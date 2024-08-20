Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 27,269 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.71.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $920.80 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.