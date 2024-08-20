Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -180.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LAND opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.