GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.57

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $11.00. GH Research shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 946 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GHRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get GH Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHRS

GH Research Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional Trading of GH Research

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,946 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in GH Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GH Research by 11.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 664,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.