German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 25,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,785.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,104 shares of company stock worth $151,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GABC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

