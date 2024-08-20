General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.38. The stock had a trading volume of 278,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,536. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

