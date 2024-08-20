GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 2.4 %

JOB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Insider Activity at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 485,421 shares of company stock worth $178,452. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

