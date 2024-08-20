GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Up 2.4 %
JOB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.
Insider Activity at GEE Group
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 485,421 shares of company stock worth $178,452. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Read More
