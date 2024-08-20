Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Short Interest Update

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAUZ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy during the second quarter worth $4,289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,030,000.

NASDAQ:GAUZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,008. Gauzy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Gauzy ( NASDAQ:GAUZ ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gauzy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAUZ shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gauzy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

