FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,539. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.51. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $174.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,714,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,164,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

