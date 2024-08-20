Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

