Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.