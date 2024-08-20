Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $83.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,673 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,501,000 after acquiring an additional 167,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

