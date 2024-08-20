Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 940,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $85.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.