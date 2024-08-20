Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $26.36 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.59. 4,883,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,750. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

