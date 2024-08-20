Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.06 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.47.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
