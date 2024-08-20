First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 19,638 shares.The stock last traded at $101.49 and had previously closed at $102.15.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,567,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

