First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $35.81. 23,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

