First Pacific Financial Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.36% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 288.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 588,549 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 603,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 683,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,673. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.