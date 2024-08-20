First Pacific Financial Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.5% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $872.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $784.34. The firm has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.