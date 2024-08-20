First Pacific Financial Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.58. 1,261,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,267. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

