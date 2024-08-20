First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,810 shares of company stock worth $9,605,115. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

ENTG traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 160,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,262. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

