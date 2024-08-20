First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $196,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.20. The company had a trading volume of 449,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,780. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.