First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 511,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

