First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.81. 64,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,161. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

