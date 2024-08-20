First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $186,000 Holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report) by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

APCB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. 21,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. ActivePassive Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

About ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

