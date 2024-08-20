First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after buying an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,807,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 167,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.