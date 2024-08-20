First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 695 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,658. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $122.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

