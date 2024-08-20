Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an inline rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

FIHL opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.10. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,116,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,265,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,078,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 474,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

