FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $288.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

