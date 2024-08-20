Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 3.0 %

FARM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.82. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FARM. StockNews.com raised Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

