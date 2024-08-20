ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Declares $0.04 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMHB opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

